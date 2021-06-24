Kananu survives ascension test as court upholds hurried vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A three-judge bench of the High Court sitting in Nairobi on Thursday upheld the ascension of Anne Kananu to the position of Nairobi Governor saying she was vetted in line with requisite provisions.

Kananu who was vetted, approved and sworn in within a day had be restrained from taking up the position of Governor left vacant following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

Her approval on January 15 effectively stalled a by-election to replace Sonko which had been slated for February 18.

Justices Said Chitembwe, Weldon Korir and Wilfrida Okwany said Members of the County Assembly followed due process while considering Kananu who had initially been nominated by Sonko as his deputy before a legal dispute slowed the vetting process.

“It is our finding that the nomination, vetting, approval and swearing-in of Anne Kananu as the Deputy Governor was constitutional, and complied with applicable laws,” said Lady Justice Okwany.

“We therefore find no error in the action of the Nairobi County Assembly to conclude the process of vetting Anne Kananu Mwenda after the impeachment of Mike Sonko,” the ruling further read.