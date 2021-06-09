Connect with us

May 10, 2021 | Prof George Magoha speaks at KNEC headquarters in Nairobi where he released results for KCSE 2020/Ministry of Education

Kenya

CS Magoha orders reintroduction of physical education in schools

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Wednesday ordered all schools to re-introduce Physical Education (PE) as he launched a new policy to guide its roll out.

He was speaking during the launch of the inaugural Physical Education and Sports Policy at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

He said the policy recognizes the zeal with which the government holds sports and values the achievement realized in the field over the years.

“The implementation of Physical Education and Sport Policy will go a long way in promoting realization national goals of education. It’s also aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) which provides arts and sport as one of the career pathways,” Magoha stated.

The CS promised to work with all ministries and departments to implement the new physical education and sports policy.

“We will mainstream physical education and sports in all our learning activities,” he said.

