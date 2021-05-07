TSC promotes 16,152 teachers in ongoing reforms under 2017 CBA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The Teachers Service Commission on Friday announced the promotion of 16,152 following interviews conducted in December and February.

The promoted teachers will fill in the positions of Deputy Principals, Head Teachers, Deputy Head Teachers, Senior Masters, Senior Lecturers and Curriculum Support Officers.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said letters on the outcome of the interviews were in the process of being sent to all teachers who were interviewed.

“The Commission takes this opportunity to congratulate those who were successful and encourages those who were not successful to apply when vacancies are advertised,” she stated.

Macharia however cautioned teachers to beware of fraudsters purporting to influence the outcome of interviews, saying interviewed teachers will be contacted through official channels.

The promotions were part of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement that suggested a salary increment in four phases.

The CBA was petitioned by teachers’ unions as part of measures to put to an end to perennial strikes which were being witnessed at the time.

So far, the commission has implemented three phases with the current teacher promotions being the fourth phase.