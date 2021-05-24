Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

Headlines

KUCCPS to conclude placement of 2020 KCSE candidates by July 31

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Ministry of Education Monday said that all 2020 Kenya Secondary Certificate Education (KCSE) students will know the universities and colleges they have been placed in by July 31.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, speaking at Joseph Kang’ethe Primary school, directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to open its system for the students to review the courses they selected through their schools.

“I am pleased to note that KUCCPS is ready to proceed with university and college placement for the 2020 KCSE candidates.Accordingly, I wish to announce that the Revision of Choices for Placement to Degree, Diploma, Artisan and Craft Courses will commence today,” he said.

Magoha said that the candidates who were not able to apply through their schools will use the opportunity to submit their choices.

He said higher education institutions are expected to admit the students in the academic year beginning September 2021.

“All applicants will know the universities and colleges they have been selected to by the end of July 2021. This will enable our higher education institutions to admit the students in the new academic year beginning September 2021. The students and their parents will also have ample time to prepare adequately.”

All 143,140 candidates who scored a mean grade of C+ and above will join universities and TVET institutions by choice while the remaining ones will be eligible to apply for TVET programmes offered in National Polytechnics and other Technical Training Institutions.

“The Government is committed to providing an opportunity for every child to pursue a career of their choice. Our Technical and TVET institutions have vacancies for 331,045 new students, while our public and private universities have 160,160 spaces for government-sponsored students,” he said.

