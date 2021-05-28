KENHA announces closure of section of Nyayo Stadium roundabout this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The Kenya National Highways Authority has announced the closure of a section of Nyayo Stadium roundabout this weekend.

KENHA said the Nairobi-bound carriageway at Nyayo Stadium will be closed from Saturday, May 29, 2021 9.00pm andto to Monday May 31, 2021 at 9.00am.

“Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the general public that there will be a closure of a section of Uhuru Highway due to the works that intend to solve the drainage system around Nyayo Stadium,” KENHA said in a statement to newsrooms late Friday, “The Contractor, who is currently undertaking culvert installation works at Nyayo Stadium, intends to commence installation of the second half of the culvert along the Nairobi Boundcarriageway,” KENHA said in a statement to newsrooms late Friday.”

Mombasa Road from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is under construction for the Express Way to Westlands, in what has caused major inconveniences to motorists.

KENHA said the purpose of installing this cross-culvert is for effective storm water drainage along at thehighway section that has experienced frequent flooding in the past.

And to enable to Contractor proceed with these works, KENHA said, it is necessary to close the Nairobi Boundcarriageway at Nyayo Stadium.

“Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes including Aerodrome Road, Baricho Road orDunga Road,” it said and assured that appropriate directional signs will be erected for effective traffic flow.

“KeNHA apologizes for any inconveniences that may be caused as the authority endeavours to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” it added.