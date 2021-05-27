Connect with us

Dik Dik Road in Kileleshwa was re-named Francis Atwoli on May 27, 2021.

Francis Atwoli Road!

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – It is official, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli now has a road named after him in Nairobi.

Kileleshwa Road was formerly known as Dik Dik road near Kenya High School was re-named Thursday to Francis Atwoli, at a ceremony presided over by Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu.

“I want to thank the leadership of Nairobi County, under Ann Kananu, for this great honour and recognition of services to the Government of the day, the community and Worker’s at large,” Atwoli said.

