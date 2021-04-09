Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Here is the full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, aged 99:

