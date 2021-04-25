Pan African Forum to hold conference on African renaissance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Pan Africa Forum is set to hold a major conference in Kenya’s capital Nairobi from next month.

The virtual conference-themed Youth and African Renaissance will be held from May 5-7 at the Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Pan African Forum Chairman Dr David Matsanga said various including former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown will address the conference.

“We have lined up key pan African speakers, Afro Caribbean and other international scholars from all over the world to speak,” he said.

Also lined up to take part in the conference are 54 youth leaders from universities across Africa and more than 200 guests among them renown scholar like PLO Lumumba.

Dr Matsanga said the conference will be seeking to evaluate and discuss challenges facing Africa as a continent, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down economic activities across the world.

The conference will bring together experts from various fields, including academia and experts on development to deliberate on challenges facing the continient and propose possible solutions for policy actors.