Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dr David Matsanga is the Chairman of the Pan African Forum. /CFM-FILE.

Africa

Pan African Forum to hold conference on African renaissance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Pan Africa Forum is set to hold a major conference in Kenya’s capital Nairobi from next month.

The virtual conference-themed Youth and African Renaissance will be held from May 5-7 at the Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Pan African Forum Chairman Dr David Matsanga said various including former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown will address the conference.

“We have lined up key pan African speakers, Afro Caribbean and other international scholars from all over the world to speak,” he said.

Also lined up to take part in the conference are 54 youth leaders from universities across Africa and more than 200 guests among them renown scholar like PLO Lumumba.

Dr Matsanga said the conference will be seeking to evaluate and discuss challenges facing Africa as a continent, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down economic activities across the world.

The conference will bring together experts from various fields, including academia and experts on development to deliberate on challenges facing the continient and propose possible solutions for policy actors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Experts urge Kenyans to embrace COVID-19 trials for Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25- Kenyans have been urged to embrace clinical trials, including on the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure vaccine produced fit their needs....

2 hours ago

Africa

Kalonzo and Wetangula call for Integration of EAC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25- Two principals of the One Kenya Alliance Principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula have called...

2 hours ago

Kenya

New Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown as India cases hit new record

NEW Delhi, India Apr 25 – India’s capital New Delhi on Sunday extended its lockdown as the country’s Covid-19 crisis grew with infections and...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Anger in Iraq after deadly fire at Covid hospital

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Apr 25 – Iraqis on Sunday demanded officials be sacked after at least 23 people died in a fire at a Covid-19...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Vaccine doses pass one billion mark as global cases top new record

París, France, April 25 – The number of Covid-19 jabs administered globally surpassed the one billion mark on Saturday, offering hope even as the number...

6 hours ago

Focus on China

Xi attends commissioning of Chinese naval vessels

SANYA, China April 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of...

6 hours ago

Kenya

NMG’s Churchil Otieno re-elected KEG President

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Nation Media Group’s Churchil Otieno was re-elected to head the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) for a further two years...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

73pc of medics targeted in COVID vaccination campaign have received first dose: MoH

152,469 health workers received the jab out of 208,418 that were initially targeted.

24 hours ago