Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is headquartered in Montreal.

Kenya

Kenya charges man accused of fanning fake doping claims to block athletes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- A man accused of being part of an international conspiracy theory out to tarnish Kenya’s image in the athletics world was on Monday arraigned before the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court.

Elias Kiptum who was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is accused of fanning false doping allegations against Kenyan athletes, with the motive of having the country locked out of the forthcoming Olympics championships in Japan.

He was caught during a probe by the Anti-Narcotic Unit detectives based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who have been pursuing a criminal syndicate working with foreign journalists in fabricating information on doping in Athletics Kenya.

“Contract agreement documents between local suspects and the foreign journalists, three laptops, cell phones among other electronic gadgets were also confiscated from the suspect’s house and are undergoing forensic analysis at DCI Headquarters,” the DCI said.

The undercover investigation started in September last year when the suspect were found with documents suggesting doping was supported by several state agencies in the country.

Detectives say, the accused alongside others “had prepared documents purporting that doping was being promoted and encouraged by several state agencies in the country, with the aim of having Kenya suspended from participating in the forthcoming Olympics in Japan.”

The DCI said forged documents purportedly signed by officials from the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and Athletics Kenya (AK) had been shared with the Europe-based journalists, “who have been part of the ring.”

Kiptum denied all 12 charges leveled against him and remains in custody pending bail ruling which has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Doping has in the past seen several athletes earn a ban from participating in events.

Kenya has adopted stringent measures to curb the menace, which is seen as a major threat to the number one marketing event to the country.

In December 2020,  President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 into law.

The new law amended the Anti-Doping Act of 2016 to align Kenya’s legislative framework with the 2021 World Anti-Doping code and regulations.

The anti-doping law also ensures the continued participation of Kenyan athletes in local, regional, and international competitions in line with the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Convention against doping in sports.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Kenyatta and Buhari on virtual tour of Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will Tuesday embark on his first virtual trip to Africa, with focus to...

12 mins ago

BBI

MCAs caucus dismiss claims they passed wrong BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- The County Assemblies Leadership Caucus has dismissed reports that some of the county assemblies debated and approved wrong versions of...

31 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID rate slows to 10pc as 194 csses recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 10.9 per cent Monday, with only 194 new cases recorded. Health Cabinet...

44 mins ago

World

China sees improved quality of air, water environment: report

BEIJING, China, April 26 – China has seen a discernible improvement in air quality and further improvement in the quality of the surface water...

2 hours ago

Africa

Chad junta names presidential runner-up as interim PM

N’Djamena, Chad, April 26 – Chad’s new military junta on Monday named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country’s...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Eyes in the Senate after receiving BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Monday handed over its report on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020...

5 hours ago

World

Appellate court to rule on JSC appeal on order barring naming CJ nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- An Appellate Court bench was on Monday set to rule on an order barring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from...

5 hours ago

Africa

Somali opposition fighters cordon off parts of tense capital

Mogadishu, Somalia , April 26- Somali opposition fighters took up positions in parts of the tense capital on Monday, a day after clashes with government troops...

7 hours ago