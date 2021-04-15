Connect with us

April 15, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta meets top education officials led by CS George Magoha ahead of the release of 2020 KCPE results/PSCU

KCPE exam cheats to receive results, colluding tutors to carry the cross

While making the announcement during the release of 2020 results, Magoha said examiners involved in cheating cases will face the law.

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has allowed the issuance of results for KCPE candidates caught up in exam cheating, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said on Thursday.

While making the announcement during the release of 2020 results, Magoha said examiners involved in cheating cases will face the law.

The CS said five cases of impersonation were reported and 7 other candidates were found with prepared notes.

In previous years, candidates caught in cheating cases missed their results.

“We had said such students will not be issued the results, but by the orders of the president, we will release results of all the candidates. Tutors who allowed this to happen, shall be severely punished. As you  can see, the Presidents is very magnanimous with children and ours is to obey,” he stated.

Magoha said the ministry employed enhanced security measures during exams to tame cases of irregularities and subsequently few irregularities were reported

“In the administration of 2020 exams, the government sustained its robust security arrangement through the multi-sectorial exam mentoring team and cases of irregularities during examinations and marking were stamped out or nipped in the bud before they could happen,” he said.

The best candidate nationally in the exams was Mumo Faith who scored 433 marks followed by Wesonga Nanzala with 432 marks out of the possible 500. Muriithi Angel Gakenia and Wanyonyi Samuel tied with 431 marks.

Magoha said male students performed better than their female counterparts in Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Religious studies.

The Form 1 selection process willbegin on May 23. The CS affirmed that all candidates will transition to secondary school.

