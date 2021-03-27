Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta was vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 26, 2021.

Capital Health

1,152 more COVID cases as Kenya gets into new lockdown in red counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- The Ministry of Health has reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced tough new measures to stem the rising infections.

In the new measures, the president declared a lockdown in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado which were zoned together due to high infections recorded in the counties.

On Saturday, the five counties were listed with more cases with Nairobi alone recording 458, followed by Nakuru which posted 139, Kiambu recorded 93 cases, Machakos 50, Kajiado 48.

A night curfew was reviewed to start at 8pm in the five counties while the rest of country maintained the 10pm which had been in effect since last year. It ends at 4am.

6 more patients succumbed to the virus pushing fatalities to 2,104.  

President Kenyatta said the five counties requires tough restrictions after the third wave of the pandemic swept the country with unprecedented infections and deaths since February.

“That fully conscious that 70 per cent of Kenya’s reported cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru. These counties are individually and collectively declared a disease-infected area,” he declared in a televised address Friday.

Effectively, he said, “there shall be a cessation of movement into and out of the five counties effective Saturday until further notice.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Citing statistics from the Ministry of Health, Kenyatta said “if you test 100 Kenyans today, 20 will be positive compared to January this year when only 2 would have been positive.”

“This tells us that the rate of infection has gone up 10 times between January and March 2021,” he added.

Worse still, he said, out of every 10 positive cases countrywide, 6 are reported in Nairobi.

On Saturday however, the government eased the lockdown restrictions to enable anyone caught off-guard to travel.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said the restrictions for travel in the five counties zoned areas will be relaxed until Sunday 8pm.

This is to enable anyone locked out of their areas to travel before strict enforcement starts. The measures which also include closing bars and reviewing the night curfew time were put in place to help curb the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

But even as he spoke, police had already erected roadblocks in the affected boundaries in line with President Kenyatta’s directive.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

China announces sanctions on U.S., Canadian individuals, entity

BEIJING, China March 27 – China on Saturday announced sanctions on relevant U.S. and Canadian individuals and entity, citing the two countries’ recent moves...

2 hours ago

World

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as 24 protesters killed in crackdowns

Myanmar security forces killed at least 24 protesters on Saturday, one of the bloodiest days since the military seized power in a coup, as...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Fare thee well Robin Njogu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- Journalist Robin Njogu was laid to rest at his rural home in Cherangany Saturday, in a ceremony attended by friends,...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

Chinese ambassador urges cooperation, refutes fabricated reports on Xinjiang in CNN interview

WASHINGTON, March 27 – Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai called for international cooperation based on equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect...

6 hours ago

Headlines

You have until Sunday 8pm to travel to locked counties: Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27- The government has eased the lockdown restrictions issued Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta to enable anyone caught off-guard to travel....

7 hours ago

Africa

‘Five dead’ as building collapses in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt, March 27 – Five people died and more than 20 were wounded Saturday as a building collapsed in the Egyptian capital Cairo,...

7 hours ago

Africa

Biden invites world leaders to virtual climate summit: White House

WASHINGTON, March 26 – U.S. President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to attend a virtual summit on climate change on April 22 and...

9 hours ago

Africa

Over 180 people trapped in Mozambique hotel after insurgent attack

Maputo, Mozambique, March 27 – More than 180 people including expatriate workers are trapped inside a hotel in a northern Mozambique town under siege by...

9 hours ago