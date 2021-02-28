Police impersonator arrested in Langata while undertaking illegal patrol

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28- Police are holding a man who was found I impersonating a police officer in Nairobi’s Langata area.

The man aged 40 was arrested on Saturday night while donning a full Administration Police Service uniform. He was on an illegal patrol in the estate.

“He will be arraigned in court on Monday, to answer to charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores contrary to Section 324 (2) & Impersonating a Police Officer contrary to Section 101 (1) (b) of the National Police Service Act,” the DCI said.

The DCI said the man is part of a wider cabal of criminals, who pose as Police Officers and betray the trust of unsuspecting members of the public, by defrauding and stealing from them.

An investigation was underway to establish how he acquired the police uniform.