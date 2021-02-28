Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Police impersonator arrested in Langata while undertaking illegal patrol

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28- Police are holding a man who was found I impersonating a police officer in Nairobi’s Langata area.

The man aged 40 was arrested on Saturday night while donning a full Administration Police Service uniform. He was on an illegal patrol in the estate.

“He will be arraigned in court on Monday, to answer to charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores contrary to Section 324 (2) & Impersonating a Police Officer contrary to Section 101 (1) (b) of the National Police Service Act,” the DCI said.

The DCI said the man is part of a wider cabal of criminals, who pose as Police Officers and betray the trust of unsuspecting members of the public, by defrauding and stealing from them.

An investigation was underway to establish how he acquired the police uniform.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Women Rights’ Group wants parliament dissolved Amid Constitutional review process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 –The National Women’s Steering Committee has called for the dissolution of Parliament saying it is not illegal and therefore cannot...

1 hour ago

BBI

Kanga’ta to host Ruto in Gatanga weeks after ditching Kieleweke

Kang’ata was removed from the position on February 9. Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Kangata had been leaking party secrets and could...

4 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta commits to regional unity as he takes over EAC chairmanship

The President assured that he will spare no effort towards the realization of the shared aspirations that gave rebirth to the community 20 years...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 3.2pc, single fatality reported since Friday

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 104 cases followed by Kiambu which had 20 cases.

18 hours ago

Biden Administration

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb 27 – US President Joe Biden’s decision not to sanction Saudi Arabia’s crown prince over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder has frustrated...

20 hours ago

Africa

Victims of mid-February Nigeria school abduction freed

Lagos, Nigeria, Feb 27 – Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said...

22 hours ago
XI JINPING XI JINPING

World

China’s human rights situation at its historical best: spokesperson

BEIJING, China, Feb 26 – China on Friday refuted unwarranted accusations by several Western countries at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), saying China’s...

22 hours ago

business

MPs call for public views on Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said the Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives will be conducting the exercise in accordance with Treaty Making...

24 hours ago