Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae died on February 1, 2021 aged 89.

Nyachae’s funeral service held in Nairobi ahead of Monday burial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – The funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was held at the Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi on Thursday, attended by his family members, top political leaders and dignitaries from the government and private sector.

Nyachae who died on February 1, 2021 aged 89 will be buried at his Nyosia home in Kisii County on Monday. The family has said it will be a private affair.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose message of condolence was read by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said Kenya had lost a great leader who contributed immensely to growth and development.

“In the passing of Nyachae, we are all deprived of leadership, great passion, determination and energy towards serving the country, he stands tall among all dedicated patriots of this country, his service was characterized by integrity that earned him accolades in three successive governments,” Kenyatta said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Nyachae as a compassionate person who believed in education and the need for efficiency in the public service.

“There is that human part of him, he liked efficiency having being trained in the colonial system, he helped many Kenyans acquire education,” Odinga said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i while condoling with the family, said he was among leaders mentored by the late Nyachae.

“He may have retired but he was always in control and in charge of things as he was clear on what he wanted. It may take long to verbalize what Nyachae meant for many people including myself,” Matiang’i said.

The funeral service was also attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who mourned the former minister as a highly qualified public servant who devoted his life to Kenyans.

Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi was among dignitaries at the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae at Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi on February 11, 2021.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said Nyachae was a go-getter with a strong personality both in his private and public life.

Nyachae passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he was hositalised for some time.

“Mzee has rested after a fairly long illness,” his son Charles Nyachae told journalists.

Nyachae, who served in the governments of founding President Jomo Kenyatta, retired President, the late, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for reforms in various sectors when he served in its portfolios.

At the tail end of his career, Nyachae served as the Head of the Public Service in which he is remembered for various far-reaching reforms due to his strictness.

