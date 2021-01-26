Sonko summoned by DCI over claims against Kibicho on 2017 poll violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26- Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), over allegations that Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho was part of government officials who planned violence in 2017, after the disputed presidential election outcome.

Sonko is now required to appear before detectives at the DCI Headquarters on Monday.

“He was served in the presence of his lawyers with summons to appear on Monday to answer to various allegations of incitement to cause despondency, fear and apprehension to the public,” said DCI Director George Kinoti.

He will be questioned by detectives at the Serious Crimes Unit.

Sonko was summoned a day after Kibicho filed a complaint at the DCI, accusing Sonko of “propagating lies aimed at tarnishing my name.”

““He must prove all the allegations he has made against me,” Kibicho told journalists after his visit to the DCI Headquarters, “He better prepares some good lawyers because he has admitted to crime, and after he has dealt with that, he will have to deal with my character assassination case. It is not okay for Sonko to keep making wild allegations against people.”

Sonko made the claims at a rally in Waithaka at the weekend, when he had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to a church function.

He accused what he refers as the “deep state” of orchestrating violence by sponsoring youths to burn vehicles so as to blame Ruto’s “hustler nation”, a movement the Deputy President is consolidating to support his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto is fashioning himself as a being so close to the young and unemployed youth who form the majority of Kenya’s population, saying they have been marginalised for years by the dynasty-influential families which have had the presidency rotate among themselves since independence.

But he has been accused of diving the nation along the halves and have-nots, with Kenyatta and Odinga saying this is to blame for recent incidents where cars belonging to innocent people were torched by youths who accused them of being part of the dynasties.

It is such incidents that Sonko claimed are part of a narrative by the “deep state” so as to blame the hustler nation as part of an onslaught against Ruto.

“That is what we did in 2017 when I was working with Kibicho on a plot to buy second hand cars which were set up on fire by youths we sponsored and even gave them t-shirts branded ODM which we printed, I will expose all those tricks,” Sonko sensationally claimed.

And when he learned that Kibicho had filed a formal complaint with the DCI, he said, “I was the main mobilizer in Nairobi for the so-called system in 2017, so I know what I am talking about and I have a lot to tell my fellow Kenyans and the world. I am not afraid, bring it on.”

Initially, the protests by ODM supporters were over the presidential election outcome that was overturned by the Supreme Court but won again by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a repeat poll.

Odinga, his main challenger, boycotted the repeat election.

“People behind these nefarious schemes are slowly emerging from their dark hideouts to confess to their crimes,” ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna said Monday.