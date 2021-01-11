Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Kenya gets debt suspension for 6 months

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11- Kenya is among countries that have benefited from debt service suspension from 10 countries including France, Japan and the United States of America among others.

The announcement was contained in a letter by the Paris Club creditors which said Kenya had qualified for a debt service suspension.

The suspension will be in effect from January 1 to June 30, 2021.

The Paris club is an informal group of official creditors which was formed in 1956 and its role is to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the payment difficulties experienced by borrower countries.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya is also committed to seek from all its other bilateral official creditors a debt service treatment that is in line with the agreed term sheet and its addendum. This initiative will also contribute to help the Republic of Kenya to improve debt transparency and debt management,” part of the statement read.

Other members of the Paris Club include Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Republic of Korea, and Spain.

Observers to the agreement were representatives of the governments of Australia, Austria, Brazil, Finland, Ireland, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, the Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Currently, Kenya’s public debt is above 8 trillion Kenyan shillings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

Washington, United States, Jan 11 – US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency,...

8 mins ago

World

Turkish TV preacher jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Istanbul, Turkey, Jan 11 – A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called “kittens”...

1 hour ago

World

Crew on crashed Indonesian passenger jet did not declare emergency

Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 11 – The crew of an Indonesian passenger jet that crashed off Jakarta at the weekend with 62 people aboard did...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya says 93pc of its COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11- 93 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Kenya are asymptomatic, the Health Ministy has said. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

4 hours ago

County News

Counties protest delayed Sh94.7bn from national govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-County governments have threatened to take legal action against the National Treasury, over delayed disbursement of equitable share for four months,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu to visit Kenya Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11-Japan’s  Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is scheduled to make a two day visit to Kenya from Tuesday. A statement from the...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Mwilu lauds Maraga’s integrity and fidelity to the law in glowing tribute

In her remarks, Mwilu praised Maraga as a man of integrity who served selflessly, one who had faith in God and a protector of...

4 hours ago

World

Facebook shuts Uganda accounts ahead of vote

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 11 – Facebook has shut a slew of accounts belonging to Ugandan government officials accused of seeking to manipulate public debate...

4 hours ago