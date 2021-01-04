Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Cases of suicide among police officers in Kenya have been on the increase in recent weeks.

Kenya

Alarm Raised As Suicide Among Police Officers Spike In Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – A police officer shot himself dead in Garissa Monday just hours after a prison warder committed suicide in Mwea after killing his colleague in a bitter love triangle.

The two incidents following Saturday night’s incident in Nairobi’s Kamukunji Police Station where a police officer shot a female colleague dead and injured another during an argument before he fled the station while wielding an AK47 rifle. He was later hunted down and shot dead by colleagues, even though police claimed he shot himself dead as they tried to arrest him after shooting him on the leg.

The three incidents have and several reported in recent days have raised serious concerns, prompting action from the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) which announced Monday that it had established what its Chairman Eliud Kinuthia described as a “tailor-made psychosocial and relationship support of police officers which remain our first priority.”

Experts have identified psychological challenges as a major contributor of increased suicide cases among officers.

In the Mwea incident, a prison warder was shot dead by a colleague who is reported to have found him in the house of a woman in an apparent love triangle.

The warder later turned the gun on himself, dying on the spot.

In Garissa, police said a police officer identified as Peter Kiprono shot himself dead on Monday afternoon using a G3 rifle issued to him for official duties. There was no immediate report on what might have led him to commit suicide.

Police Headquarters has not commented on the increased suicide cases involving police officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An attempt by former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to address the challenges did not yield much and a report commissioned to establish the cause of the suicide among police officers three years ago was never made public.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

High Court suspends Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election following Sonko’s petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The High Court has suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election which is scheduled for February 18 pending the hearing and...

57 mins ago

World

UK’s Brexit plans face test as first working week of 2021 begins

Dover, United Kingdom, Jan 4 – Britain faced Monday a true test of its post-Brexit preparations as lorries began making Channel crossings on the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Cardinal John Njue resigns on attaining retirement age

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – John Cardinal Njue has resigned as the Archbishop of Nairobi Diocese. Cardinal Njue resigned in a letter to Pope...

1 hour ago

BBI

Central Kenya Governors hit out at Kangata over BBI letter to Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan – Ten Governors from Central Kenya have hit out Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata for writing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to warn...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Matatus Prioritising Students In Back To School Rush

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Public transport operators were prioritising learners Monday as many streamed back to school on day one of reopening following...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mombasa County distributes free face masks to public schools

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 4 – Mombasa County government has launched the distribution of over 177,800 free face masks to all public primary and secondary...

2 hours ago

Politics

UK court blocks Assange extradition to US

London, United Kingdom , Dec 4 – A British judge on Monday ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 economic effects force parents to transfer children to public schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – Social distancing regulation was identified as a major challenge in most schools as learning resumed in Kenya Monday after...

5 hours ago