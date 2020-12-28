Connect with us

Hannah, 92, is the widow of the late Cabinet Minister Moses Mudamba Mudavadi and the mother of former Vice President Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi/COURTESY

Kenya

Moi’s ex-minister Moses Mudavadi’s widow passes on aged 92

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother is dead.

Mudavadi announced on Monday via Twitter that her mother Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi passed on Monday morning at 5.00am at Nairobi Hospital aged 92.

Hannah was the widow of Moses Mudavadi who served in President Daniel Moi’s cabinet until his death in February 1989.

“As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga condoled with the family of Mudavadi noting that “the loss of a mother devastates for a long time”.

Council of Governors Chairperson (CoG) and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya eulogized the late Hannah as generous, humble, charismatic, insightful and hardworking person.

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula also mourned with the Mudavadi family describing the late Hannah as a person who was the “strength and pillar in her family for many years”.

