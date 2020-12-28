Moi’s ex-minister Moses Mudavadi’s widow passes on aged 92

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother is dead.

Mudavadi announced on Monday via Twitter that her mother Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi passed on Monday morning at 5.00am at Nairobi Hospital aged 92.

Hannah was the widow of Moses Mudavadi who served in President Daniel Moi’s cabinet until his death in February 1989. On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5.00am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old. pic.twitter.com/ygoPDpWNeS— Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) December 28, 2020

“As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga condoled with the family of Mudavadi noting that “the loss of a mother devastates for a long time”. The loss of a mother devastates for a long time. And so I learnt of the passing of my friend Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi with lots of pain. Deep condolences to my friend @MusaliaMudavadi and his family. The pillar may be gone but you must soldier on. My prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/H8bEKRfKLP— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 28, 2020

Council of Governors Chairperson (CoG) and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya eulogized the late Hannah as generous, humble, charismatic, insightful and hardworking person.

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula also mourned with the Mudavadi family describing the late Hannah as a person who was the “strength and pillar in her family for many years”.