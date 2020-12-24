Connect with us

A teacher takes the temperature of a student in Embu on October 12, 2020 when Form 4, Class 8 and Grade 4 learners in Kenyan schools resumed physical learning after a COVID-19 break that started in March 2020. Schools in the country will re-open fully in January 2021.

Govt recalls field officers on leave to prepare for school reopening in January

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24- The government has recalled field officers from leave to prepare for schools reopening in January.

Schools in Kenya will re-open fully on January 4, 2021 following closure in March when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Although Form Fours, Class Eight and Grade 4 went back to school from October, the rest of the classes remain closed.

Universities and colleges were also re-opened under tight COVID-19 protocols.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has issued a circular on Christmas eve, directing field officers to work closely with local administrators to ensure successful re-opening of schools.

“To strengthen the team, all Ministry of Education officers on leave should be recalled and engaged in monitoring the re-opening process,” Kipsang said.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Interior Ministry to coordinate the exercise by working closely with education officials.

Dr Kipsang said school heads had been tasked to trace all learners to ensure they report to school.

While he admits maintaining social distance will be a challenge in schools, Kipsang urged education officials to ensure health protocols are strictly adhered to.

“All principals and headteachers are required to submit to the list of students who reported on a daily basis,” Kipsang said in a circular to schools.

Schools with high enrolment will be monitored daily while the field officers are required to maintain a mechanism of obtaining real-time information.

“To maximize on the personnel, you are directed to develop synergy with the Teachers Service Commission personnel and together form a strong monitoring and response team,” he said.

