Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dennis Itumbi when he addressed a press conference at a Nairobi hotel on November 22, 2020 on his plan to sue Interior CS Fred Matiangi. His case was dismissed.

Headlines

Court dismisses Itumbi’s attempt to prosecute Matiangi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – The court has dismissed Dennis Itumbi’s application in which he sought to institute private prosecution against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi over the sale of Ruaraka land.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that Itumbi had not demonstrated to the court how he obtained official government documents he intended to rely on in the case.

“The documents to be relied on in a criminal case must show how they were obtained and be certified,” the magistrate ruled Friday.

He said Itumbi ought to have applied to obtain the documents legally, and have them certified.

Itumbi has indicated that he will appeal the court decision.

In his application, Itumbi had sought leave to prosecute Matiangi over allegations of the compulsory acquisition of the land which he said belongs to the government.

He alleges that the government lost Sh1.5 billion.

He argued that state agencies had declined to prosecute the CS despite several demands in what he attributed to his position in government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Tens of millions set for strictest curbs when England lockdown ends

London, United Kingdom, Nov 26 – More than 23 million people will be under the tightest restrictions once England’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends next...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Trump says he will leave office — if Biden victory is confirmed

Washington, United States, Nov 27 – President Donald Trump said Thursday for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe...

4 hours ago

World

Argentina bids final farewell to favorite son Maradona

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 25 – Huge crowds bade a grief-filled adieu Thursday to Argentina’s favorite son Diego Maradona before he was buried on...

7 hours ago

World

AstraZeneca says its vaccine needs ‘additional study’

London, United Kingdom, Nov 26 – The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said on Thursday further research was needed on its Covid-19 vaccine...

7 hours ago

World

Outcry grows in France after police filmed beating music producer

Paris, France, Nov 26 – A video of police beating a black music producer in Paris triggered outrage and condemnation on Thursday, leading to...

9 hours ago

BBI

Raila says he was involved in final changes to BBI bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga says he fully supports the Constitution Amendment Bill (2020) proposed through the...

18 hours ago

World

Turkey jails over 300 for life in mass 2016 coup trial

Ankara, Turkey, Nov 26 – A Turkish court jailed more than 300 former pilots and other suspects for life in a mass trial stemming...

18 hours ago

World

COVID-19 fatalities on the decline in Kenya as 780 new cases detected

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 26 – COVID-19 fatalities have declined in Kenya in recent days, after weeks of over 20 daily deaths. On Thursday, Health...

19 hours ago