Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Jubilee MCAs Ann Muthoni Thumbi and Sylvia Museiya are known to lean towards Deputy President Willim Ruto, politically.

Kenya

2 nominated Jubilee MCAs loyal to Ruto summoned for disciplinary action

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25-Two nominated Jubilee Party Members of County Assembly have been summoned by the party to face disciplinary action for being disloyal.

MCAs Ann Thumbi and Sylvia Museiya are accused of disregarding the party position over various matters in the Assembly.

Among accusations they are facing is going against the party position on the Budget 2020/2021 and the Memorandum from the Governor on the Nairobi County Appropriation Bill, 2020.

This is after they supported Governor Mike Sonko’s move when he declined to sign a budget for the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

They are accused of actively opposing and frustrating the budget estimates for the financial years 2020/2021 contrary to the party position.

They are also facing accusations of undermining the leadership of the party at the national and county levels.

The two have dismissed the accusations, claiming they are being targeted due to their position on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and their support for Deputy President William Ruto.

“It is interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for having opposed the NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons. Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued!” stated Ann Thumbi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And she added that “The only possible reason why this is happening is because of the ongoing mobilization of signatures to impeach Governor Sonko, my stand on BBI and my support for the Deputy President.”

On her part, Museiya said she will honor the summons but maintained that the action has to do with her stand against the BBI.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

US to distribute 6.4 million Covid vaccine doses in first tranche

Washington, United States, Nov 25 – The United States plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week after...

2 hours ago

Africa

Inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict

Humera, Ethiopia, Nov 25 – A pair of burnt-out tanks now signals the entrance to the Tigray town of Humera, where the streets are lined...

3 hours ago

County News

Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi is dead

MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 25 – Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi is dead. He died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at Premier Hospital...

3 hours ago

World

Trump planning to pardon ex-aide Flynn: US media

Washington, United States, Nov 25 – US President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns St. John Ambulance CEO Albert Ruturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Albert Ruturi, the Chief...

5 hours ago

County News

Sakaja opposed to NMS plan to ban PSV’s from Nairobi CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says the plan by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to ban Public Service Vehicles (PSV)...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry denies claims of neglecting health workers after strike threat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24-The Ministry of Health has denied claims that it has neglected health care workers, after numerous complaints and threats for industrial...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

17 more virus-linked deaths reported as 727 new cases registered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Seventeen more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported on Tuesday even as an additional 727 new cases were registered from 4,913...

19 hours ago