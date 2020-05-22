Wiper Party endorses Kalonzo decision to work with Jubilee and KANU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Wiper Democratic Movement’s National Executive Council, the party’s top decision-making organ, has endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to work with Jubilee and KANU.

The resolution as conveyed further mandated the Party Chairman Chirau Ali Mwakwere and Secretary-General Judith Sijeny to sign the agreement once it is sealed.

The decision was reached during a virtual meeting on Friday, with more than 50 NEC members unanimously backing an immediate implementation of the Cooperation Agreement.

At the same time, NEC resolved that a National Delegates Conference shall be called in the near future to endorse the formation of a Coalition between Wiper Party, Jubilee and KANU.

Despite it holding an existing pre-election coalition agreement with Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya, under the umbrella of the National Super Alliance (NASA) under the National Super Alliance, Kalonzo said that his co-operation with Jubilee Party will seek to address challenges beyond the current administration.

“This Cooperation Agreement does not breach our agreements under the NASA Coalition,” Musyoka reiterated to the NEC members.

The former Vice President’s remarks came a day after it emerged that KANU had signed a coalition deal with Jubilee Party.

Capital FM News understands that President Uhuru Kenyatta is consolidating his administration, with the formation of new alliances with parties.

The ruling party, Jubilee, has already signed a deal with KANU, long after warming up to Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement, ODM.

The new-found relationship with KANU saw Senator Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed as Majority Leader as well as Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who was dropped as Majority Whip.

They were replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio and Irungu Kangata of Murang’a respectively.

Next on the political chopping board was Abraham Kithure Kindiki, the Tharaka Nithi Senator who was the Deputy Speaker in the Senate in a bitter fall-out between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto whom Kindiki, Murkomen and Kihina are loyal to.