HACO donates sanitisers to hospitals countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – HACO Industries has donated thousands of hand sanitisers to various hospitals in the country to promote hygiene so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the hospitals which benefited from the donations of the hand sanitisers include Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi, Coast General Hospital in Mombasa among other hospitals in Nakuru among others.

The donations in Mombasa and Nairobi were done since Wednesday by representatives of HACO industries.

On Friday, the company’s Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi was at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi where she domnated 7,200 Amara anti-bacterial sanitisers manufactured by HACO Industries. HACO Industries Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi donates hand sanitisers to KNH CEO Dr Evanson Kamuri.

She said the sanitisers will help the hospitals enhance hygiene measures, which is a key regulation issued by the Ministry of Health in containing the spread of the disease that had infected 1,745 by May 29.

“We are donating the items to at least 10-15 hospitals across the country, we are also looking to support county governments because they are part of this battle, we will also support children homes, as well as old people’s homes,” Mary-Ann said. HACO Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi said more hospitals and vulnerable communities will benefit from the company’s hand sanitisers.

HACO industries has partnered with East African Breweries Limited to manufacture the hand sanitizers to be distributed for free countrywide.

The free hand sanitizers initiative is part of the government’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 whose global tally was at 5.8 million infections and 360,000 deaths by May 29.

Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri thanked HACO Industries for the gesture, saying it help in the management of other hygiene-related infections.

“I can tell Kenyans that with the habits that we have adopted during this period such as social distancing and washing hands have helped because we nolonger have more cases of diarrhoea and normal cold,” he said.