DPP Noordin Haji.

DPP Haji, Kipchoge among 4 Kenyans ranked Africa’s top 50 disruptors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and World record marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge are among four Kenyans ranked among the top 50 African disruptors.

In a report published by the Africa report, the four were picked from a pool ranging from politicians, athletes, investigative journalists, techies and business barons and were credited for changing the rules of the game, some for better and others for worse, in the continent.

In the ranking, CEO Twiga Foods Peter Njonjo was placed 25 owing to his business success in offering solutions to inefficiency in Africa’s large, but highly fragmented, informal fruit and vegetable market.

According to the report, Twiga Foods is one of Kenya’s most successful startups.

The company has been credited with raising farmers’ yields while stabilizing consumer prices, and is building a new distribution center that will have state-of-the-art cold rooms, conveyors and sorting equipment, enabling Twiga Foods to offer supply-chain services for both agricultural and FMCG products

Kipchoge comes in at 26 following his remarkable world records in Berlin, London and the INEOS marathon that saw him run under two hours.

Kipchoge broke the marathon World record in Berlin in 2018, completing it in 2:01:39 – 1 minute and 18 seconds, faster than the previous record.

He won the 2019 London Marathon in a time of 2:02:37. He now holds the records for the fastest and second-fastest marathon speeds of all time. “But neither of those are his fastest recorded time. Having won 12 out of the 13 marathons he has entered, he became the first person in recorded history to finish a marathon in under two hours in October 2019,” the report states.

According to the report, Kipchoge’s time did not count as a new world record under IAAF rules due to the challenge set up, but it earned him two Guinness World Records, including the Fastest marathon distance (male)’ and ‘First marathon distance under two hours’.

DDP Haji, who has revolutionized the war on corruption has been credited for delivering on his promise to tackle corruption.

He was recognized for approving the July 2019 arrest of former Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, on suspicion of financial misconduct. He is charged alongside 27 government officials.

Rotich was the first sitting cabinet member to be charged with financial misconduct in the country’s history.

Under the watch of Haji, the reports adds that dozens of current and former public officials have been charged and more than 300 prosecutors’ appointments revoked.

Trained as a lawyer, Haji worked for 18 years in the Kenyan intelligence service before joining the public service in January 2000 as a state council in the Attorney General’s office.

Edwin Macharia, a consultant is ranked position 47 over his innovation in the field of consultancy.

The report indicates the global consulting firm Dalberg Advisors has hired Macharia as its global managing partners – the first time a Kenyan has taken the role.

Rather than sit in headquarters in New York, Macharia has tilted the whole company towards the continent, doing much of his work from Nairobi.

A former McKinsey employee who also worked at the Clinton Foundation, Macharia is responsible for innovating across the whole group, according to founder Henrik Skovby.

He also set up the Kenya office in 2008 and tried his luck in politics by vying for an elective position as a Member of Parliament.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed topped the list at position one, with the report crediting him for being dynamic, a reformer and an adept diplomat.

