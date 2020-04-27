COVID-19 cases rise to 363 in Kenya after 8 new confirmations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 363 Monday, after 8 new confirmations following tests conducted since Sunday.

“We have eight new cases which have been confirmed today,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told a Parliamentary Committee on Health.

He said the new cases are spread out in Nairobi and the coastal town of Mombasa. The two counties have been recording a higher number of cases, and are among four counties where cessation of movement was declared.

The other two are Kilifi and Kwale.

On Monday, Kagwe told the MPs that 8 more patients had been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country to 114.

Developing story…..