Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki to be buried at Holy Family Basilica on April 7

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2 — The late Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki will be buried on Tuesday, April 7, inside Nairobi’s Holy Family minor Basilica, in accordance with Catholic traditions.

The cleric described a pro-democracy champion will be buried next to the late Archbishop Peter Njenga.

Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria Wednesday said the late cleric’s remains will be interred inside a room next to Archbishop Njenga’s.

The tomb, similar to a cabin with two opening doors, will accommodate the remains of the arcgbishop inside a coffin.

Inscriptions of his personal details, including his date of ordination and the date of his death, will be written on an adjacent slab.

The world over, many catholic cathedrals have crypts holding remains of their bishops and cardinals.

Archbishop Ndingi died on Tuesday after battling a sickness related to old age.

Following COVID-19 outbreak and to adhere to the government’s directive on social distancing, the Catholic church has said the funeral will be a private one.

“It will be attended by some bishops, priests and close family members,” said Archbishop Muheria.

The Catholic Church has laid out an elaborate burial ceremony to include some of the most solemn Catholic rituals.

“Funeral Mass for the late Archbishop Emeritus Most Rev. Raphael Ndingi is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00a.m. and the Burial Rite thereafter at the same venue,” Archbishop Muheria added.

Normally, Catholic Bishops are buried in the cathedrals in Dioceses where they last served; Only Cardinal Otunga was buried elsewhere in accordance to his wish.

In Kenya’s Catholic history, few bishops have been buried inside a church since most of them die after their retirement.

Clerics buried inside a church include former Nyeri Diocese Bishop Gatimu Ngandu (1987), his successor Nicodemus Kirima (2007), Tiberius Mugendi of Kisii Diocese (1993) and Bishop Longinus Atundo of Bungoma (1996).

Archbishop of Nairobi Maurice Cardinal Otunga was buried in accordance with his wishes at Saint Austin’s cemetery in Nairobi in August 2015.