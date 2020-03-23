Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

Capital Health

Traced contact tests positive for coronavirus raising caseload to 16, 96 contacts cleared

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Ministry of Health Monday confirmed one more positive coronavirus case, raising the caseload in the country to sixteen.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the person who has tested positive was among contacts traced from the eight new cases confirmed on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health, the CS said, is awaiting results for 11 more who are isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit in Mbagathi.

A total of 646 people who came into contact with confirmed cases have been traced by health officials working in collaboration with county governments, out of which 96 people have been released from the isolation facility.

CS Kagwe however called out public transport sector for hiking fares, calling actions by public service vehicel operators as immoral.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 15,000 lives with cases of infections exceeding 350,000.

