Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Authorities have directed anyone arriving from abroad to self-isolate for two weeks.

Capital Health

Nun forcefully quarantined in Makueni after Spain trip

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya Mar 24 – A nun in Makueni who travelled recently from Spain has been forcefully isolated after she failed to self-quarantine herself for 14 days.

The nun is said to have arrived on March 18, soon after a government directive from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe for anyone arriving from overseas to self-isolate for two weeks.

On arrival at the airport, the nurse is said to have been received by her father, mother and two sisters. She was in the company of a Machakos-based nurse.

She was forced into quarantine after locals complained to authorities.


Kenya has intensified efforts to have people arriving out of the country isolate themselves, while also encouraging people to stay at their homes since last week/.

There are 16 positive cases for coronavirus cases reported in Kenya.

Of these, 15 were imported, while one is a person who came into contact with one of the victims.

Various countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa and Rwanda have announced a total lockdown to enable their governments deal with the emergency that has killed more than 11,000 people globally and infected thousands more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020