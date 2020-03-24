Nun forcefully quarantined in Makueni after Spain trip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya Mar 24 – A nun in Makueni who travelled recently from Spain has been forcefully isolated after she failed to self-quarantine herself for 14 days.

The nun is said to have arrived on March 18, soon after a government directive from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe for anyone arriving from overseas to self-isolate for two weeks.

On arrival at the airport, the nurse is said to have been received by her father, mother and two sisters. She was in the company of a Machakos-based nurse.

She was forced into quarantine after locals complained to authorities.



Kenya has intensified efforts to have people arriving out of the country isolate themselves, while also encouraging people to stay at their homes since last week/.

There are 16 positive cases for coronavirus cases reported in Kenya.

Of these, 15 were imported, while one is a person who came into contact with one of the victims.

Various countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa and Rwanda have announced a total lockdown to enable their governments deal with the emergency that has killed more than 11,000 people globally and infected thousands more.