Manduku quits KPA amid graft probe

MOMBASA, Kenya Mar 27 – Daniel Manduku has resigned as the Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director.

Manduku announced his resignation on Friday, through a letter to the board.

“I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then,” he said in the letter dated March 27, addressed to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

Manduku, who is under investigation for corruption was earlier this month arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but did not face charges because the chief public prosecutor had not approved his file.