Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Manduku quits KPA amid graft probe

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Mar 27 – Daniel Manduku has resigned as the Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director.

Manduku announced his resignation on Friday, through a letter to the board.

“I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then,” he said in the letter dated March 27, addressed to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

Manduku, who is under investigation for corruption was earlier this month arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but did not face charges because the chief public prosecutor had not approved his file.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020