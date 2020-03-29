Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau’s Wife Recovers From Coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Montreal, Canada, Mar 29 – Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the novel coronavirus, she said Saturday.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes.”

She had tested positive for the virus on March 12 after returning from Britain, with her husband subsequently going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

He has since been giving daily press briefings from the porch of his residence.

“I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis,” Gregoire-Trudeau said.

“That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being.”

Earlier Saturday Trudeau told reporters he intended to remain with his family at his residence even though his 14-day isolation period had ended.

“We are continuing to follow the advice of health experts. And as everyone should do, we must try to stay at home, to isolate ourselves as much as possible, not to go out if not absolutely necessary,” he said.