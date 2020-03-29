Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the novel coronavirus, she said Saturday/FILE AFM

Capital Health

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau’s Wife Recovers From Coronavirus

Published

Montreal, Canada, Mar 29 – Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the novel coronavirus, she said Saturday.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes.”

She had tested positive for the virus on March 12 after returning from Britain, with her husband subsequently going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

He has since been giving daily press briefings from the porch of his residence. 

“I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis,” Gregoire-Trudeau said.

“That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being.”

Earlier Saturday Trudeau told reporters he intended to remain with his family at his residence even though his 14-day isolation period had ended.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are continuing to follow the advice of health experts. And as everyone should do, we must try to stay at home, to isolate ourselves as much as possible, not to go out if not absolutely necessary,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020