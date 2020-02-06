Moi memorial service set for Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAROLYNE TANUI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – A state memorial service to honor former president, the late Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi will be held on Tuesday next week at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The government has declared the day a public holiday to enable more Kenyans attend the inter-denominational prayer.

“After lying-in-state for three days, on Tuesday 11th February 2020 the gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National Memorial Service,” said Joseph Kinyua, the Head of Public Service.

Moi’s body will lie-in-state at Parliament buildings from Saturday to Monday for a public viewing.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United States, will be the first to view the body on Saturday morning followed by state officials before the public is allowed to pay their last respects to the former president who died on Tuesday.

“The body of the former president will lie in state in Parliament from Saturday to Monday between 8am to 5pm,” Kinyua said, “President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in viewing the body of the former president as well as pay his last respects.”

Kinyua said the body will be escorted from Lee Funeral Home in a military procession snaking through the city to Parliament.

“The government has put in place elaborate measures and security arrangements to ensure the whole program is successful,” Kinyua told a news conference on Thursday morning from Harambee House, the Office of the President.

He urged Kenyans to participate in the activities leading up to the burial of the late Moi.

“The Government encourages all Kenyans to participate in the State Ceremonies, and to also take time to honour the memory and legacy of the late Mzee Moi by reflecting on ways in which each one of us can foster the wellness of our Nation by creating a more peaceful, loving and united Kenya,” he said, urging Kenyans to plant a tree in memory of Moi who ruled Kenya from 1978 to 2002 when he handed over power to Mwai Kibaki, a fast in the African continent where leaders cling to power to death.

Some have been ousted in military coups or street protests, the latest occurring in Sudan where Omar Al Bashir was forced out last year following months of street protests that started over the price of bread.

Several Heads of State and former leaders have already confirmed attendance in the burial of Moi in his Kabarak home, Nakuru County on Wednesday.

“The Government continues to receive messages of condolences from foreign Governments, and we are in the process of compiling the list of Heads of State and Government and other foreign dignitaries who have indicated to us that they shall attend the State Memorial Service. The full list of attendees will be announced to the Nation in due course,” Kinyua said.

He said the former Head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, Conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours and a 19 Gun-salute.