Kenya’s envoy to South Sudan dies of heart attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Kenya’s envoy to South Sudan, Amb Chris Karumba Mburu, is dead.

The diplomat died in Juba Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday.

Mburu, who once served as a Director at the National Intelligence Service, is said to have suffered a heart attack leading to his death.

He was named Kenya’s diplomat to South Sudan in 2018 and vetted by the National Assembly’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee alongside Oginga Ogego (Saudi Arabia), Johnson Kimani Ondieki (Turkey) and Benjamin Langat (Namibia).

Mburu accompanied South Sudan leader Salva Kiir on Tuesday, February 11, during the State Funeral of retired President Daniel arap Moi at the Nyayo Sports Complex in Nairobi.