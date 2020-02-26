Autopsy shows no struggle in Ruto police death but no clue yet on who shot him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Detectives are investigating if Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was killed or he committed suicide.

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26- An autopsy on the body of Kipyegon Kenei, the Administration Police officer who worked at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, has shows that there were no signs of struggle when he died.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor who conducted the postmortem Wednesday said Kenei died of a single gunshot wound fired through the chin. It exited from his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Kenei may have died one to two days before his body was found.

“We have looked at the body and what we have been able to establish is that the late Kenei died because of a single contact gunshot wound which entered the body through his chin and exited through the head,” Oduor said, “What we are yet to establish is whether it was suicide or homicide but from the autopsy, there was no physical struggle and no other injuries on his body.”

Kenei was one of the Administration Police officers on duty at Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office on the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited.

He was meant to record a statement with the DCI but did not report to work on Wednesday last week.

The other five officers were questioned on Tuesday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over Echesa’s Sh39 billion fake military equipment tender scandal.

Echesa is said to have duped a foreigner of Sh11.5 million with the promise to have the tender for supply of military equipment awarded to them, but investigations show it was all a scam.

Detectives are investigating who at the Deputy President’s office was involved, or if he just took the foreigners there to dupe them that it had blessings from the high office.