Police deport two Indian nationals who mistreated their daughter

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Police have deported two Indian Nationals who had been charged with causing grievous harm against their daughter.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the couple were deported despite being acquitted of the offence.

Through its twitter account, the DCI further stated that their Permanent Resident Permits were revoked by the Immigrations department.

“TWO Indians; Mr. Keyur Navinchandra Savla and his wife Keyur Jyoti Savla who had been charged with Grievous harm against their daughter-Minor VKS and Acquitted, were today evening deported back to #India after their Permanent Resident Permits were revoked by @ImmigrationDept,” it stated.

It however points out that the minor is well and safe.