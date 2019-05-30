Kiir visits former President Moi in Kabarak

, KABARAK, Kenya, May 30 – South Sudan President Salva Kiir Thursday visited Former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home.

President Kiir who was received by Senator Gideon Moi held talks with the former president that lasted one hour.

They discussed peace initiatives in the country with President Kiir appreciating Mzee Moi’s effort towards sustainable peace and stability of South Sudan and the greater horn of Africa.

President Kiir was accompanied by his Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial, Director General External Security Gen. Thomas Doath, Republic of South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya Amb. Chol Mawut, and the Executive Director Rizig Dominic.

Kenya’s CS for Mining and Petroleum Peter Munyes was also present.