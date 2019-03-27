Sonko invited again to New York for global youth forum

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been invited to speak as a high level guest at a joint side event on ‘Employment and Decent Work for Peace and Resilience’ for youths, which will be held on April 8, 2019 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

According to the invitation letter, the Regional Office for Eastern Africa of the United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC ROEA) is partnering with UN Habitat in organising a side event at the youth forum on ‘Employment and Decent Work for Peace and Resilience: The Youth Perspective.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“The side event which targets youths, youth organizations, governments, policy makers, private sectors and other stakeholders aims at providing a space for member states, young leaders and youth entities to identify innovative solutions and policy objectives in order to enhance meaningful participation of young people in peace processes and dispute resolution.”

Sonko has also been asked to host a cocktail for the youth participants at the Kenyan Consulate in New York.

Last month, Sonko was in New York leading African cities to a UN General Assembly conference.

The conference focussed on the roles of cities in the global agenda.

The international event was addressed by the President of the 73rd session of the General Assembly, Maria Fernanda, Jose Graziano da Silva, Food Agriculture Organization Director-General, Penny Abeywardena, Commissioner for International Affairs of New York, Emilia Saiz Secretary General of the United Cities and Local Governments, Tri Rismaharina, Mayor of Surabaya, Joan Ribo, Mayor of Valencia among others.

[cresta-social-share]