Businessman murdered in Kibwezi

, MAKUENI, Jan 8 – A Makueni businessman was on Monday night attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Kibwezi-subcounty.

Police identified the victim as a 47 year-old George Mutunga who owned several M-Pesa shops in Kambu town.

Kibwezi Assistant County Commissioner Vitalis Ogur said the man had been shot several times and was pronounced dead upon arrival at AMREF hospital in Kibwezi.

“The incident happened around 10pm. Unknown gunmen attacked him at his M-Pesa shop known as Camco,” he stated.

“The motive of killing of the businessman is still unknown but police are investigating on the issue. We are still looking for the attackers,” he added.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Makindu hospital mortuary.

The assistant county commissioner also issued a stern warning to those who are causing insecurity in the area, saying they will be fought hard.