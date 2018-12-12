President Kenyatta leads Jamhuri fete in ceremonial military regalia

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised Kenyans when he arrived for this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium, donning the full Commander-In-Chief ceremonial regalia.

The Head of State rode into the stadium aboard the ceremonial Commander in Chief Land Rover wearing a red tunic, black trousers and the sword of power tucked on his side.

It was the first time the President dressed in the official ceremonial attire although he has occasionally been seen in public dressed in military uniform, including recently when he presided over the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Day at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru, the Kenya Navy’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, and the General Service Unit pass out parade in 2016.

Kenya’s first President the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who is his father and Second President Daniel arap Moi also donned the C-I-C military regalia during various national functions.

Apart from presiding over the national day celebrations, the President also handed over the Presidential Colour and Regimental Colour to the Kenya Defence Forces 17th Rifle Battalion to be based in Garissa.