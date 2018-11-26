Graft in Judiciary impeding prosecuting hate speech, crime and graft cases

Shares

, Mombasa, Kenya, Nov 26 – The biggest impediment in fighting hate speech, graft and crime cases in Kenya is the deep-rooted corruption at the Judiciary, National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunity chair said on Monday.

Maina Kamanda said the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Directorate of Public Prosecution are doing a commendable job for the past six months they have been in office, but cases stall whenever they reach the courts of law.

He said National Cohesion and Integration Commission might round up hundreds of hate mongers, but when the matter is taken to court, it takes time to prosecute the suspects.

“The biggest problem, even in terms of corruption, is the court. We want to ask the judiciary to live to the expectations of Kenyans because we have seen the DCI and DPP doing a commendable job. However, corruption is now at the courts through the lawyers and even the people who are handling these cases,” said Kamanda.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of NCIC sensitization workshop for the members of parliament, officials from the DPP and DCI from the six counties of the coast at Hotel English Point, Mombasa.

At the same time, Kamanda said as Parliament they will be seeking to amend the law that establishes the NCIC to give it more powers to prosecute.

He said as the National Assembly on Committee, they will be sitting down with NCIC to see how best they can make that commission vibrant.

“As a committee, we have seen that the Commission (NCIC) has no tooth to bite, we want to have proposals to make it actually bite. That is the area we are going to address. We will go to Parliament and amend the process to have them powers to bite,” said Kamanda.