110 individuals arrested over KCSE exam malpractices

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – One hundred and ten individuals among them students were arrested for attempting to cheat in the just concluded Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) while four were deregistered for impersonation.

Speaking during completion of the 2018 KCSE examinations at Nairobi School, Cabinet Secretary for Education Amina Mohamed said those arrested will face the full force of the law

“A total of 110 people, including candidates, who attempted cheating during the examinations were arrested owing to the watchful eyes of security men, monitors and other examination officials and at least 10 Board of Management teachers in four schools were arrested in connection with various cases of examination malpractices. These teachers have been arraigned in court,” Mohamed said.

She urged those who finished their examinations to behave in a manner that would not compromise their future.

She stated that the students who were arrested in Ambira High School for confessing to have cheated in their exams will face the law.

“I urge KCSE candidates who have just finished their examinations to desist from any dishonourable behaviour that can jeopardize their future. Use this time that is afforded to you to improve yourselves; learn something new, do community service, mentor those that are younger on the virtues of respect, courtesy, hard work and honesty,” she advised.

On his part, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chairman George Magoha said that there was no examination leakage as claimed, adding that the 2018 examination was one of the most credible exams witnessed in the country.

“I want to say this once again even though I know you are tired of hearing it, there was no exam leakage as some people are going around telling others. I want to tell those busy bodies; shame on you,” Magoha said.

He once again took a swipe at parents, blaming them for teen pregnancies that were witnessed this year particularly during the exam period saying they have neglected their children.

He also proposed all pornographic sites should be blocked in Kenya saying they are also contributing to teen pregnancies.

“Getting pregnant when you are not ready is primitive and a sign of moral decadence and negligence from parents,” he said.

The KCSE examination results are expected to be released before Christmas.