President Kenyatta signs Finance Bill 2018 into law

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Finance Bill 2018 allowing taxation of fuel at the rate of eight per cent based on a contentious vote by Parliament.

Through his twitter account, the Head of State gave his commitment to ensure proper utilization of public resources.

“I have signed into law the Finance Bill 2018. I give my commitment that I will ensure proper utilisation of public resources for a better Kenya. I will not relent on the war against Corruption,” he stated.

There was drama in Parliament Thursday afternoon following a bitter dispute between MPs who voted for and against the proposal.

Those against the move insisted they carried the day and have accused Temporary Duty Speaker Soipan Tuya of declaring wrong results after the vote.

As soon as the outcome was pronounced, MPs stood on their feet prompting the temporary speaker to order a division.

Tuya asked the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai to count the members but only 215 members were in House which doesn’t meet the threshold.

President Kenyatta also signed into law the Coast Guard Bill 2018 which marks an important milestone in the management and enforcement of laws in Kenya’s internal and territorial waters.

The Coast Guard Act 2018 establishes the Kenya Coast Guard Service which will be responsible for enforcing maritime security and safety, pollution control and sanitation measures as well as prosecution of offenders. The Coast Guard Service will also be responsible for port and coastal security, search and rescue, and the protection of maritime resources including fisheries.

President Kenyatta emphasised his commitment in ensuring that public resources are utilized effectively. He added that he will not relent on the war against corruption and asked Kenyans to join him to make Kenya a better place.

The two Bills were presented to President Kenyatta for signing by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Present during the signing at State House, Nairobi, were Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Others were National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai.