Police officers to access operational guidelines on mobile phones

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Officers within the National Police Service will now access guidelines they are supposed to follow in the course of their work on their mobile phones.

The guidelines are referred to as the Service Standing Orders within the National Police Service.

This follows the launch of the Service Standing Orders mobile application, that will be available on Google play store.

Only serving police officers can access the application.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has lauded the move which was achieved through a Public-Private Partnership terming it as a giant move towards the digitization of the service.