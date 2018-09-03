Police get 800 vehicles from Toyota under Govt lease programme

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – The National Police Service (NPS) has received 800 vehicles from Toyota Kenya under the government’s pilot lease programme. This was done Monday at a flagging off event at the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) plant in Thika in what is the fourth phase of the lease programme.

This delivery, which is done under a pilot lease programme for the NPS vehicles that started in 2013 when the Kenyan Government through the National Treasury awarded Toyota Kenya the tender, is set to continue for two weeks.

The tender for the initial 1,100 vehicles was awarded to the company in October 2013, with the first batch of the vehicles being delivered in December of that year.

The NPS was selected as the ideal institution to carry out the pilot program owing to its nature of operations. Currently, the police service has a need for 4,500 units of police vehicles, with the shortage expected to rise to 11,000 in the next five years following additional administration structures, additional constitutional offices and a strengthened Criminal Investigations Department.

Speaking at the function, Toyota Kenya’s Managing Director Arvinder Reel lauded the project saying it was a success.

“As an institution, we are proud to be associated with the program which has immensely contributed to the country’s national security. Based on our interactions with the project, we can say the government has benefitted from cash flow management, professional fleet management, driver training and aftersales support. The program has also promoted skills transfer to counties,” he said.

He further said the organization has been able to train more than 2,500 police officers on product operation, lease procedures and safe operation of the vehicles in 41 counties.