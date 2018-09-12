It wasn’t me: Obado denies role in Sharon’s murder

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12- Migori Governor Okoth Obado spoke out publicly on Wednesday, for the first time since the murder of Sharon Otieno, and said he was deeply devastated after being implicated.

The governor who was flanked by his wife, two children and a lawyer, said he is fully cooperating with authorities and is prepared to record another statement if required to do so because he knows he’s innocent.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I want to state here clearly and categorically that I have nothing and absolutely nothing to do with the cruel death of Sharon,” the embattled Governor told journalists on Wednesday.

He wants authorities to expedite the ongoing investigations, “for the real killers to be known.”

“I want to urge all our Government agencies to speed up their work so that the real killers can be brought to book as fast as possible.”

His Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo was arraigned in court on Wednesday but was not allowed to plead to a murder charge and will remain in custody for two weeks.

Sharon, 26-year-old and 7 months pregnant, was abducted alongside a Nation Reporter, Barrack Oduor, while in the company of Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo who left them with attackers, but the reporter freed himself and fled.

Obado’s DNA samples were taken from him, as part of investigations to verify Sharon’s claim, that he was the father of the unborn child who also died when she was stabbed eight times.

-Family devastated and ridiculed-

Following the killing of Sharon, the Governor who has been on the spotlight said his family is “devastated, ridiculed and embarrassed…”

“We are indeed at our very lowest in life. Hata usingizi hakuna, hata appetite hakuna (we no longer sleep, we even don’t have appetite).”

The Governor has pleaded with politicians to desist making statements likely to interfere with ongoing investigations.

Some legislators have been calling for his arrest accusing him of playing a role in the killing, that has left the country shaken.

“I am still ready and willing, whenever I am being called upon to give a further statement so that the real killers of Sharon can be brought to book,” he said.

-The murder of Sharon-

Government Pathologist Johansen Odour said Sharon died because of severe bleeding.

The lady was stabbed 8 times; “three times on the neck, four-time on the back and the left side of the abdomen.”

The baby died because of the stabbing.

“She also had many other bruises which look like someone who was in a struggle. There was also attempted strangulation of Sharon,” the Government pathologist said.