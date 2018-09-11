EALA’s Mbugua, others acquitted after Muriuki withdrew case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – A Nairobi court has withdrawn a case in which East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua and others had been charged with robbery with violence.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku dropped the charges against them after ex-Nairobi Central Business District Association official Timothy Muriuki informed the court that he had forgiven them unconditionally after negotiations.

The suspects had been accused of stealing Sh100,000 from former NCBDA official Muriuki in the April 30 assault incident.

Benjamin Odhiambo, alias Solo and Anthony Ombok, alias Jamal who were also facing the same charge.

Others aqauitted are Peterson Kimenyi and Dishon Mulinge.

The incident recorded on camera at a city hotel led to a Sh2.5 million police bounty for five suspects who allegedly went into hiding.