Ruto: IPSOS graft survey simply cooked, stage-managed finding

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed a corruption perception index by IPSOS listing him top at 33 per cent as politically instigated and faulty.

Through his Press Secretary, David Mugonyi, Ruto termed the survey released Wednesday as a conflation of political rivalry and corruption perception to produce “distorted opinions in a libellous crusade by shadowy sponsors.”

Mugonyi linked the IPSOS report to an ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution to bar Ruto from running for the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

In the statement, Ruto called for caution in the use of fraudulent statistics urging the public to resist fictitious data sets and stage-managed findings.

The IPSOS-funded study which was conducted between July 25 and August 2 with 2,016 respondents taking part in 45 counties listed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru second in the corruption perception index at 31 per cent, with former President Daniel arap Moi listed third at 11 per cent.

Waiguru immediately dismissed the study and vowed legal action against IPSOS.