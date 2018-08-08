Motion placing blame on CSs over illicit sugar due

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Co-Chairpersons of the Joint Departmental Committees on Agriculture Livestock and Trade, Industry and Cooperatives are on Wednesday afternoon expected to move a motion seeking to apportion blame on three Cabinet Secretaries whom they claim are responsible for the proliferation of contraband sugar into the Kenyan market.

In amendments to the report which was tabled last week, Kanini Kega and Adan Haji said that Treasury CS Henry Rotich should be held responsible for the excess importation of sugar into the country and consequent tax evasion.

They want former Agriculture CS Willy Bett held culpable for recommending the waiver of duty for the 14 companies which imported the sugar into the country.

The legislators also want immediate former Trade CS Adan Mohamed held responsible for failure to undertake adequate market surveillance to guarantee the safety and quality of sugar in the country.

The amendments come amidst claims from committee members that the report had been doctored.