Govt disburses remaining funds for free Secondary education

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30 – The Ministry of Education has disbursed Sh6.5 billion to Public Secondary Schools to meet the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) requirements for students.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the government had fully sent 30 percent FDSE disbursements to secondary school accounts for the second term.

She said the Ministry has now cleared 11% of the outstanding FDSE amounts out of the Sh22,240 it owed students in public secondary schools during the 2017/18 financial year.

Many services nearly grounded to a halt in schools with suppliers and support staff going for months without being paid.