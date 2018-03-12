NTSA to train 11,000 long distance night drivers afresh

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12- The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) on Monday launched a fresh training for all drivers in a 3-month exercise across all parts of the country.

The first phase of the training targets about 11,000 long distance night drivers before it’s extended to the rest Public Service Vehicle drivers.

According to NTSA Deputy Director in charge of Safety Strategies and County Co-ordination, Dr Duncan Kibogong the exercise is in line with the new driving curriculum, which is currently being offered in 12 Government institutions such as Kabete Technical Training Institute.

“The biggest contributor to road traffic crashes in the country remain the driver. As a strategy to reduce the numbers of crashes in the country, the Government has resolved to have drivers trained through the new curriculum,” he said.

Those who will be trained will get a certificate paving way for a smart driving license, which will not be given to those who have not undergone the refresher courses.

A driver will be required to part with three thousand shillings for the 3 days training.

Kibogong said they are targeting 54 SACCO’s to ensure the targeted number of drivers undergoes fresh training.

“The training itself is divided into two; we have theory and practical sections. This standardization is as per the international best practice to ensure we have standard training and testing,” he said.

“We are also checking the drivers medical assessment. Different medical conditions predisposes drivers to different challenges as they drive and some challenges if they become so gross that they cannot be corrected, as a regulator, we advise that you cannot be licensed.”

He was speaking after launching the training of some 102 drivers in Kabete Technical Training Institute.