Kalonzo seeks audience with Uhuru, on board with unity plan

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 14 – Wiper party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka says he would like to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he jets back into the country from Cuba.

Speaking in Machakos, Kalonzo hinted that together with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, they had purposed to meet the president on Thursday unfortunately he travelled outside the country.

Kalonzo told journalists that they would like to hear the President’s side of things, with reference to his meeting Friday, with Raila Odinga.

“Because we believe in constructive dialogue, the three of us would like to sit down with President Kenyatta. So that we can hear his side. I’m aware he’s travelled to Cuba but when he comes back, if he’s willing, we’ll see him. If he doesn’t wish to, we cannot force things.”

He further went ahead to say that they are supporting any meeting or negotiation aimed at developing the country and bringing together all tribes.

The NASA co-principal reiterated his duty to unity and reiterated that there are no fissures in NASA.

“The intention is that NASA will stay as NASA. We can be in Opposition and work together because this is one country. We’ve accepted and surrendered because if our Captain says that is the way to go, the facts speak for themselves.”

He spoke after meeting church leaders at ABC Bomani, in Machakos.