Youths protest in Kisii over MP Owino’s jab at Matiangi

, KISII, Kenya, Feb 13 – Youths on Tuesday held protests in Kisii Town against remarks by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino against Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Condemning what they termed as inappropriate reference to the CS by Owino, they threatened to disrupt a National Super Alliance (NASA) rally scheduled take place at Gusii Stadium on Sunday should the controversial lawmaker fail to apologize to Matiangi.

“He (Owino) must respect our son. The entire nation knows how and why President Uhuru Kenyatta assigned Matiangi the interior docket,” a middle-aged man stated.

Owino recently took refuge at Parliament buildings after it emerged that police were after him following the remarks he made at an Opposition rally on February 4.

Owino has on several occasions been arraigned in court to answer to charges ranging from assault to hate speech.